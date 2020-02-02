Espers (ESP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Espers has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Espers has a total market cap of $525,563.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.01243799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00047096 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00204808 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

