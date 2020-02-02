Essentia Reaches Market Cap of $293,791.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Essentia has a market cap of $293,791.00 and $31,195.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and BitForex. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $557.84 or 0.05944169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024576 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00127031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00035117 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinBene, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

