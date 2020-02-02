Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 21,724 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,333,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 69.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 1,085,534 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 77,924,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

