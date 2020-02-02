Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.4% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 511.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,158,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $525.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

