Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $53.22. 6,202,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

