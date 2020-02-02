Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,944,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 68,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.07. 51,384,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,956,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $166.47 and a 12-month high of $225.88.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

