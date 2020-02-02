Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.39. 3,303,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,889. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $138.13 and a 12-month high of $179.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

