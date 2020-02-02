Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 479.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 444.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,669,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 56.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 166,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 173,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,315,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.73.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $7.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.66. The stock had a trading volume of 619,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,600. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.33. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $282.74 and a 52 week high of $393.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

