Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,557 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $41,422,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after purchasing an additional 652,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. 9,867,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,036. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

