Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Maxim Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Maxim Capital Management LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,000.

IVV stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,354,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $334.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

