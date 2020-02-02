Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,149 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

MO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 11,790,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

