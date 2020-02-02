Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $67,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 18.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 576,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 87,797 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 569,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.94. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.62.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,181 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,950. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

