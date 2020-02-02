Ether-1 Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $279,373.00 and approximately $10,560.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00362274 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010588 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011316 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,094,627 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.