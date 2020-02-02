Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $353,405.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.02024330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122193 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,645,020 coins and its circulating supply is 167,615,607 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

