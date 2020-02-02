Ethereum Gold Project Price Down 45.5% Over Last Week (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $49,946.00 and $3,145.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $557.84 or 0.05944169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024576 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00127031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00035117 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

