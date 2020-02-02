EtherSportz Reaches Market Capitalization of $123,989.00 (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. EtherSportz has a total market cap of $123,989.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One EtherSportz token can now be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherSportz alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.05897612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00126924 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00034938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

EtherSportz Profile

ESZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,877,395 tokens. EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherSportz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherSportz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.