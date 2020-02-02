Ethos Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.06020074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00127009 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos (CRYPTO:ETHOS) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io.

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.