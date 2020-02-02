EURBASE (EBASE) Price Reaches $1.06 on Top Exchanges

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. EURBASE has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $3,106.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EURBASE has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One EURBASE token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00011324 BTC on major exchanges.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052053 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00362250 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010664 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,656 tokens. The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com.

EURBASE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

