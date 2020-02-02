Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Euronav (NYSE:EURN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EURN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

EURN opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Euronav by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Euronav by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

