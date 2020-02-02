Eva Cash Hits One Day Volume of $5.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly. Over the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Eva Cash has a market cap of $2,082.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.95 or 0.05946435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010486 BTC.

About Eva Cash

EVC is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

