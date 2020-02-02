EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0071 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $220,303.00 and $460,519.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00052444 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00362282 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010645 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001668 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

