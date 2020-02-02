EventChain Market Capitalization Tops $79,569.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $79,569.00 and $5,515.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.04 or 0.06009204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00126853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035097 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.