Evercore ISI Reaffirms Hold Rating for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $22,877,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $843,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $14,841,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

