Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 189.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.