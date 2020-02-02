Everus Price Up 36.3% Over Last 7 Days (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Everus has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $13.77 and $7.50. Everus has a total market cap of $25.02 million and $2,075.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.04 or 0.06009204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00126853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035097 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,876,981 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $51.55, $18.94, $32.15, $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $7.50, $33.94, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

