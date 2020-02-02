ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $290,677.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $290,677.00 and approximately $571.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.