Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,660 shares during the period. Exelixis makes up about 3.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.17% of Exelixis worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,036 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 324,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 871,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 806,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 715,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock remained flat at $$17.20 during trading hours on Friday. 2,326,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,639 shares of company stock worth $7,714,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

