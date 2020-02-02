Exeter Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $144.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.