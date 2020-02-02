Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce $69.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $69.50 million. Exfo posted sales of $73.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year sales of $300.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $300.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $315.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.69%.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exfo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Exfo in the second quarter worth about $1,444,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Exfo by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Exfo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

EXFO stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Exfo has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $217.61 million, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

