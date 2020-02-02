EXMR FDN (EXMR) Achieves Market Cap of $10.89 Million

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00018262 BTC on major exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and $11,554.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.09 or 0.05981853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010644 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.