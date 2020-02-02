Exosis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,189.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Exosis has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $56,615.00 and approximately $30,189.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001795 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 498,886 coins and its circulating supply is 333,886 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

