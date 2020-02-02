Expanse Price Reaches $0.0356 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $670,229.00 and $3,140.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Poloniex, YoBit and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, YoBit, Poloniex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

