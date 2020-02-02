Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 824,889 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $47,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

