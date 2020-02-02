Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Express posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Express by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Express stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. 1,803,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,686. The company has a market capitalization of $256.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Express has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

