Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

XOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

XOG opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

