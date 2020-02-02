Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

