Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,068 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

