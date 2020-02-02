Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.