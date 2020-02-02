Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Cfra reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

