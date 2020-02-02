Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,722 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 26,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

