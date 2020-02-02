F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will post $298.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.30 million to $303.14 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $295.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 557,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,845,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 354,133 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

