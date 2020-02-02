Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 212,471 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Facebook worth $546,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.42. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.