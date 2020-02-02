Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Raised by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 154.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 265,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.42. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

