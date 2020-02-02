Factom (FCT) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Factom has a market cap of $18.38 million and $1.28 million worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00022033 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, BCEX, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Factom has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02984081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,851,656 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Factom is factom.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

