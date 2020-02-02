FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0002

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. FansTime has a total market cap of $677,260.00 and $66,693.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, CoinEgg, Gate.io and CoinMex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io, CoinMex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

