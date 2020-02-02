Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Fastenal worth $46,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,875,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 935,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,114,000 after purchasing an additional 599,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

