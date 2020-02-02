Feathercoin (FTC) Price Tops $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $5,884.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 266,383,320 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, QBTC, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

