Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Federated Investors worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Federated Investors by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 456.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 169,558 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Federated Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 45.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 12.3% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FII opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,737.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,871,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

