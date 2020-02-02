Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) will report $365.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.00 million and the highest is $406.60 million. Ferroglobe posted sales of $603.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 307,818 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSM opened at $0.85 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

