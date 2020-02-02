Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $26.42 million and $9.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinall, BitMax and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $562.32 or 0.05968432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024852 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00126931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,136,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, WazirX, Hotbit, MXC, BitMax, KuCoin, Bittrex, Bitbns, BiKi, Coinall, Dcoin, Korbit, Binance, BitAsset, Bitrabbit, HitBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

